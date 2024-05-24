Open Menu

Eradication Of Dengue Mosquitoe Priority : DC Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza Friday said that people should ensure the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Punjab government to eradicate the dengue mosquito so that this epidemic can be effectively controlled

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in connection with the anti-dengue campaign at DC Office Attock.

While giving a detailed briefing to the participants regarding the anti-dengue campaign, the officials of the health department said that steps are being taken to eradicate dengue throughout the district.

In this regard, all the departments are playing their special roles. Along with this, departments are also running campaigns for public awareness.

In the meeting, a detailed review of the performance of all the departments regarding the anti-dengue campaign was also done.

The DC said it is necessary that all government, semi-government, and private institutions play their full role in eradicating dengue, ensuring all necessary measures, and taking precautionary measures to protect people from dengue.

