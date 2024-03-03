E&T Dept Intensifies Efforts To Collect Taxes, Arrears
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department of Punjab has accelerated efforts to collect taxes and arrears during the final months of the fiscal year.
According to a spokesperson M Ali, Director General of Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Punjab chaired a meeting with directors to conduct a comprehensive performance review.
Reports presented by the directors revealed that Excise Inspectors Hanan Manzoor and Usman Mohsin from Zone 10, along with M Nawaz from Zone 12, achieved the highest recovery rates, reaching 91% of the designated target.
In Zone 10, Imtiaz Ahmed secured the second position with an 87% collection, followed by Samad Hussain with an 86% recovery.
On the other hand, inspectors with lower performance included Abrar Ahmed from Zone 18 with a 42% achievement, Shaukat Ali from Zone 18 with 44%, Badar Iqbal from Zone 13 with 46%, and Nasrat from Zone 18 with a 47% recovery rate.
The Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) from Zones 3, 10, and 12 in Region A demonstrated exemplary performance, while those from Zones 13, 16, and 18 exhibited subpar results. In Region B, ETOs Aftab Rahim, Ikram-ul-Haq, Zaka-ur-Rehman, and Malik Fiaz showcased commendable performance, while Waseem Butt performed less satisfactorily.
