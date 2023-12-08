Every section of society must play role for ending of corruption: IGP Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Thursday said that the role of eliminating corruption should be played not only by the relevant institutions but by every section of the society.

He expressed these views while addressing the seminar organized on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day at the Central Police Office.

On this occasion, DIG Headquarters Balochistan Qamar Al-Hassan, DIG Special Branch Balochistan Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, DIG Crimes Branch Balochistan Ayaz Ahmed Baloch, DIGs, AIGs and other relevant authorities were also present.

IGP Balochistan said that the reason for the slow pace of development in the country was corruption and delay in the delivery of justice.

Corruption makes our roots hollow by which the dreams of progress remain unfulfilled, he said.

He said that the real jihad is to raise voice against injustice and corruption, efforts must be made at all levels to prevent corruption and the elements involved in it.

The Force Commander said that the process of self-accountability in our institutions is a necessary part and self-accountability should be held by every individual adding that we need to change ourselves and that is the beginning of the improvement of our society.

He said that corruption in society is destroying all the institutions like termites and we must eradicate it saying that this is not only the work of the judiciary police and NAB but also the joint responsibility of the community, by which we could give our new generation a safe society and a developed Pakistan.

Addressing the seminar, Director General NAB Balochistan Zafar Iqbal Khan said that corruption is a big problem in our society, and we need to create more awareness among the people to eliminate corruption so that it can be ended before it is committed.

He said that corruption is not only economic but not fulfilling one's national responsibilities is also corruption.

He said that the decline of moral values in society also helps corruption to take root.

He said that raising one's voice against corruption and not being a part of it is an example of the best society. Those who perform their duties honestly should be rewarded.

An ideal society can be created with justice and transparency in the society. Accountability can play an important role in making our future brighter.