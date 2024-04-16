Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2024) The inquiry commission investigating the Faizabad Dharna has exonerated former ISI Director General, Lt. Gen. (R) Faiz Hamid.

The report, spanning 149 pages, was headed by former IG Aftab Ali Shah, as mandated by the Supreme Court. It scrutinized the actions surrounding the TLP's protest, involving various entities such as the Islamabad Police, Ministry of Interior, Punjab government, ISI, and IB, as well as former Law Minister Zahid Hamid.

According to the findings, Faiz Hamid received clearance from the then Army Chief and DG ISI to sign a contract as Major General DG (C ) ISI. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal were also reportedly in agreement.

The report stressed the importance of implementing the National Action Plan and rectifying weaknesses in the police's command and control system.

It suggested learning from the Faizabad Dharna to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Additionally, it criticized the Punjab government for allowing the TLP march to proceed to Islamabad, leading to casualties due to police coordination issues. The report condemned military or agency interference in civil matters, emphasizing the role of IB and civil administration in public affairs. It attributed negligence on the part of the Punjab government to the violence.

To foster peace without compromising governance, the report recommended strategic prioritization of public safety, non-interference from other sectors, and a zero-tolerance approach to extremism.