Father, daughter dies in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Two persons including a man and his daughter died in a road accident as their motorcycle was hit by a speeding passenger van near Chak 9-Kassi, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased persons are identified as Liaqat Ali (Retired police official) son of Muhammad Hassan, and Shabnam Bibi daughter of Liaqat Ali, resident of Chak No 4/T Muzaffargarh.

Rescue 1122 handed over the dead bodies to the heirs. The police concerned are investigating the incident.