Federal Minister donates to BWP Press Club

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Food Security and Research, Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema has provided donation one lac rupees to Bahawalpur Press Club (registered).

According to a press release issued here, few days back, Federal Minister for Food Security and Research, Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema visited Bahawalpur Press Club (registered) as chief guest at 'Meet the Press' program organized by the Bahawalpur Press Club's management where he announced to give away donation to the club.

"A sum of one lakh rupees has been deposited in the bank account of Bahawalpur Press Club by the Federal Minister, Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema," the press release concluded.