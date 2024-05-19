Female Doctors Lower Patients' Risk Of Death: Study
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Numerous studies have consistently demonstrated that having a female doctor could reduce the risk of mortality or serious health problems following surgery or hospitalization.
New research, published in the British Journal of Surgery, reinforces this notion, revealing that surgical teams predominantly composed of women observe fewer health issues in their patients compared to teams mostly composed of men.
The research focused on Canadian hospitals, comparing those with a higher percentage of female physicians to those where women made up less than 35% of the surgical teams.
Specifically, the study examined the roles of female surgeons and anesthesiologists.
Findings showed a 3% decreased risk of major health issues for patients within three months of a major, non-emergency operation linked to higher levels of gender diversity in the surgical teams.
Additionally, research indicates that female physicians are more likely to engage in shared decision-making with patients, provide preventive care, and adhere to clinical guidelines.
These practices can contribute to better health outcomes for patients.
However, Dr. Julie Hallet, the Primary author of the study and an associate professor of surgery at the University of Toronto, emphasized that these results should not cause patients to lose faith in male doctors.
"It’s very hard to say a male is better than a female surgeon in general,” she said. “There are male surgeons who are excellent out there, and there are female surgeons who are excellent out there as well.”
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for ensuring practical steps to render facilities to people1 minute ago
-
Preparing to automate professional tax system: DG Excise11 minutes ago
-
Al-Ehsan Welfare Eye Hospital holds eye camp at LPC11 minutes ago
-
Tour guides increased in Murree11 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tara receives students at Lahore airport12 minutes ago
-
Three-day workshop on user interface, user experience design concluded at SU12 minutes ago
-
JKNF pays homage to Mirwaiz Farooq, A. G. Lone, others12 minutes ago
-
KP Governor inquires after health of Justice Musarat Hilali12 minutes ago
-
Birth anniversary of renowned novelist, playwright Razia Butt observed12 minutes ago
-
Over 900 AJK students were trapped in Kyrgyzstan by attacks of local lads32 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Saudi FM review preparations for Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
USA-based Kashmiri diaspora calls for urgent action to protect students in Bishkek32 minutes ago