Female Doctors Lower Patients' Risk of Death: Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Numerous studies have consistently demonstrated that having a female doctor could reduce the risk of mortality or serious health problems following surgery or hospitalization.

New research, published in the British Journal of Surgery, reinforces this notion, revealing that surgical teams predominantly composed of women observe fewer health issues in their patients compared to teams mostly composed of men.

The research focused on Canadian hospitals, comparing those with a higher percentage of female physicians to those where women made up less than 35% of the surgical teams.

Specifically, the study examined the roles of female surgeons and anesthesiologists.

Findings showed a 3% decreased risk of major health issues for patients within three months of a major, non-emergency operation linked to higher levels of gender diversity in the surgical teams.

Additionally, research indicates that female physicians are more likely to engage in shared decision-making with patients, provide preventive care, and adhere to clinical guidelines.

These practices can contribute to better health outcomes for patients.

However, Dr. Julie Hallet, the Primary author of the study and an associate professor of surgery at the University of Toronto, emphasized that these results should not cause patients to lose faith in male doctors.

"It’s very hard to say a male is better than a female surgeon in general,” she said. “There are male surgeons who are excellent out there, and there are female surgeons who are excellent out there as well.”