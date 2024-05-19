Open Menu

Female Doctors Lower Patients' Risk Of Death: Study

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Female Doctors Lower Patients' Risk of Death: Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Numerous studies have consistently demonstrated that having a female doctor could reduce the risk of mortality or serious health problems following surgery or hospitalization.

New research, published in the British Journal of Surgery, reinforces this notion, revealing that surgical teams predominantly composed of women observe fewer health issues in their patients compared to teams mostly composed of men.

The research focused on Canadian hospitals, comparing those with a higher percentage of female physicians to those where women made up less than 35% of the surgical teams.

Specifically, the study examined the roles of female surgeons and anesthesiologists.

Findings showed a 3% decreased risk of major health issues for patients within three months of a major, non-emergency operation linked to higher levels of gender diversity in the surgical teams.

Additionally, research indicates that female physicians are more likely to engage in shared decision-making with patients, provide preventive care, and adhere to clinical guidelines.

These practices can contribute to better health outcomes for patients.

However, Dr. Julie Hallet, the Primary author of the study and an associate professor of surgery at the University of Toronto, emphasized that these results should not cause patients to lose faith in male doctors.

"It’s very hard to say a male is better than a female surgeon in general,” she said. “There are male surgeons who are excellent out there, and there are female surgeons who are excellent out there as well.”

Related Topics

Doctor Toronto Male Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

14 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

23 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

24 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

24 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

24 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

24 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

24 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

24 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

24 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

24 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan