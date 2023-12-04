Open Menu

Female PO Of Murder Case Arrested After 14 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 06:09 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) CIA police Lyallpur Division claimed to have arrested a female proclaimed offender (PO) of a murder case after 14 years.

The police spokesman said here on Monday that Musarrat Bibi along with her accomplice had killed a married woman in Chak No.225-RB 14 years ago and escaped from the scene.

Over her disappearance, the accused was declared proclaimed offender. The CIA police were given the task of the arrest the accused of the murder case registered 14 years ago in Sadar police station and the CIA police Lyallpur Division started an investigation of the case on scientific lines.

The police, after tracing the whereabouts of the female accused, conducted a successful raid and arrested her.

An investigation is ongoing, the spokesman added.

