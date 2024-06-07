Open Menu

Filipino Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated At KASCH In Riyadh

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Filipino conjoined twins Ayeesha and Akhizah were successfully separated in a remarkable medical milestone at the King Abdullah Specialized Children's Hospital (KASCH) in Riyadh on Thursday.

The complex procedure, carried out under the directives of the Kingdom's leadership, was led by the esteemed Dr Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and a distinguished pediatric surgeon.

A team of over 20 medical professionals participated in the five-hour surgery, which was meticulously divided into five stages. One of the Primary challenges was the twins' shared liver. Dr Al Rabeeah's expertise and the unwavering dedication of the entire medical team, proceeded the operation smoothly.

Post-surgery, the medical team is closely monitoring the twins' recovery, and the outlook for their long-term health is positive. Dr Al Rabeeah expressed his gratitude and pride in the collaborative effort, stating, "This success is a testament to the dedication and skill of our medical team and the unwavering support of the Kingdom's leadership.

It brings us immense joy to see these children given a chance for a better life."

The Saudi conjoined twins programme, established in 1990, has become a symbol of hope for families worldwide. This latest achievement not only highlights the Kingdom's advanced medical capabilities but also underscores its commitment to humanitarian aid and medical excellence on a global scale. To date, the programme has reviewed cases of 136 twins from 26 countries and, with the successful separation of Ayeesha and Akhizah, has now accomplished the separation of sixty-one pairs of conjoined twins.

The success of this surgery reaffirms the Kingdom’s position as a leader in medical innovation and humanitarian efforts, offering a beacon of hope to families facing similar challenges worldwide.

