Fine Imposed On Owner Of Textile Unit

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Fine imposed on owner of textile unit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The environment protection department imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on an

owner of a textile unit over violating the Punjab Environmental Protection

(Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said on Wednesday

that an environment team had found the boiler of a textile processing unit on

Sargodha Road near Samana Bridge for polluting the environment by burning

prohibited material. To which, the premises of the boiler were sealed but its owner

de-sealed it at his own by violating the Punjab Environmental Protection

(Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.

The team, taking serious notice, imposed a heavy fine of Rs 300,000

on its owner while further action was under way, he added.

