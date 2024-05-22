Fine Imposed On Owner Of Textile Unit
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The environment protection department imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on an
owner of a textile unit over violating the Punjab Environmental Protection
(Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.
Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said on Wednesday
that an environment team had found the boiler of a textile processing unit on
Sargodha Road near Samana Bridge for polluting the environment by burning
prohibited material. To which, the premises of the boiler were sealed but its owner
de-sealed it at his own by violating the Punjab Environmental Protection
(Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.
The team, taking serious notice, imposed a heavy fine of Rs 300,000
on its owner while further action was under way, he added.
