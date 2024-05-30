Open Menu

Fire Burns Pharmacy, Mattress Shop

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Fire burns Pharmacy, mattress shop

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Sizable stock of medicines at a pharmacy and mattresses at adjacent shops were burnt after sparks generated by welding process to install metal structure for placement of solar plates ignited fire at the pharmacy roof in a busy market of the city here Wednesday.

Workers were busy welding a metal structure for placement of solar sheets when the sparks ignited fire that not only damaged the pharmacy turning medicines into ashes but its flames also reached two other shop where mattresses were burnt.

Rescue 1122 officials said, they were able to put out fire after hours long effort.

APP/aaj/ifi

