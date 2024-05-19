Five People Hurt In Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) At least five persons including two women sustained injuries as two cars and a motorcycle collided near Jhok hotel Bosan road on Saturday night.
According to Rescue officials, they received a call about collision of two cars and a motorcycle near Jhok hotel Bosan road.
A car was also overturned after collision. As a result, five persons named Naveed, Haq Nawaz, Qaisar, Nasreen and Zohra Mai.
The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid.
The local police is interrogating into the incident.
