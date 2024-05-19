Five people hurt in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) At least five persons including two women sustained injuries as two cars and a motorcycle collided near Jhok hotel Bosan road on Saturday night.

According to Rescue officials, they received a call about collision of two cars and a motorcycle near Jhok hotel Bosan road.

A car was also overturned after collision. As a result, five persons named Naveed, Haq Nawaz, Qaisar, Nasreen and Zohra Mai.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid.

The local police is interrogating into the incident.