Open Menu

Five People Hurt In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Five people hurt in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) At least five persons including two women sustained injuries as two cars and a motorcycle collided near Jhok hotel Bosan road on Saturday night.

According to Rescue officials, they received a call about collision of two cars and a motorcycle near Jhok hotel Bosan road.

A car was also overturned after collision. As a result, five persons named Naveed, Haq Nawaz, Qaisar, Nasreen and Zohra Mai.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid.

The local police is interrogating into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Hotel Road Car Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

14 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

15 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

15 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

15 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

15 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

15 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

15 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

15 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

15 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan