Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has suspended five sub-inspectors for poor investigation and deliberately benefiting the accused in various cases, a public relations officer said.

Following the special directions of ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, he said the process of internal accountability is underway in the Islamabad Capital Police.

He said that ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has suspended five sub-inspectors for poor investigation who were involved in deliberately benefiting the accused in various cases.

He ordered the AIG Investigation to conduct an inquiry on merit and transparency against the suspended officers.

He said that no police officer would be allowed to exceed his powers. All investigating officers should investigate the cases on honesty and merit.

Citizens can file any complaint against the police officials on dedicated ICCPO complaint cell 1715. Protection of life and property of citizens is among the top priorities of Islamabad Capital Police, he added.