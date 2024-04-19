Open Menu

Flooding On Chitral-Peshawar Highway Strands Travelers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 10:57 PM

Flooding on Chitral-Peshawar Highway strands travelers

Chitral-Peshawar Highway near Drosh, Chitral has been blocked due to flooding, causing severe difficulties for travelers on Friday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Chitral-Peshawar Highway near Drosh, Chitral has been blocked due to flooding, causing severe difficulties for travelers on Friday.

As per details, the intense flooding in the Darosh area led to a traveler's vehicle getting stuck in the flood waters, requiring a tractor to rescue it.

Additionally, female students from a local college were also stranded due to flooding. The lack of a bridge over the Kaladam Gol stream has been cited as a recurring issue, with locals repeatedly requesting authorities to address the problem.

Residents highlighted the challenges faced by drivers navigating through flooded areas, emphasizing the urgent need for infrastructure improvements.

The National Highway Authority's Maintenance Section has been urged to allocate significant funds for road maintenance.

Affected individuals have also urged authorities to construct a bridge over the Kaladam Gol stream to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety of travelers on the Chitral-Peshawar highway.

APP/ghf/378

Related Topics

Flood Road Vehicle Chitral NHA From

Recent Stories

Mirpur Police arrest 68 suspects of food outlet at ..

Mirpur Police arrest 68 suspects of food outlet attack

15 minutes ago
 Ecuador mayor killed ahead of anti-crime referendu ..

Ecuador mayor killed ahead of anti-crime referendum: police

16 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto demands govt to hold tripartite dia ..

Bilawal Bhutto demands govt to hold tripartite dialogue to curb terrorism

14 minutes ago
 Punjab ombudsman facilitates over 1.36 crore payme ..

Punjab ombudsman facilitates over 1.36 crore payment to victims

15 minutes ago
 Croatia top court bars president from becoming nex ..

Croatia top court bars president from becoming next PM

15 minutes ago
 Leghari seeks KP Govt’s cooperation in anti-powe ..

Leghari seeks KP Govt’s cooperation in anti-power theft campaign

15 minutes ago
Sehwan Development Authority's staff protests agai ..

Sehwan Development Authority's staff protests against non-payment of salaries

15 minutes ago
 DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action agains ..

DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes

48 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: K ..

Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in ..

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May - Finance Minister

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global ma ..

Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts

48 minutes ago
 Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Na ..

Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan