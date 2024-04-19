Flooding on Chitral-Peshawar Highway strands travelers

Chitral-Peshawar Highway near Drosh, Chitral has been blocked due to flooding, causing severe difficulties for travelers on Friday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Chitral-Peshawar Highway near Drosh, Chitral has been blocked due to flooding, causing severe difficulties for travelers on Friday.

As per details, the intense flooding in the Darosh area led to a traveler's vehicle getting stuck in the flood waters, requiring a tractor to rescue it.

Additionally, female students from a local college were also stranded due to flooding. The lack of a bridge over the Kaladam Gol stream has been cited as a recurring issue, with locals repeatedly requesting authorities to address the problem.

Residents highlighted the challenges faced by drivers navigating through flooded areas, emphasizing the urgent need for infrastructure improvements.

The National Highway Authority's Maintenance Section has been urged to allocate significant funds for road maintenance.

Affected individuals have also urged authorities to construct a bridge over the Kaladam Gol stream to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety of travelers on the Chitral-Peshawar highway.

