Food Authority Seals Fake Tea Processing Unit, Seizes Over 5,000 Kg Fake Tea Leaves

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Food Authority seals fake tea processing unit, seizes over 5,000 kg fake tea leaves

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) during a raid on a factory in the Ashraf Road area here on Wednesday confiscated over 5,000 kilograms of substandard and fake tea leaves, and sealed the unit.

The unit was producing fake tea leaves by mixing bran, husk and non-food grade colours.

The Food Safety team carried out the raid on the directions of Director General of KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan.

The production unit used mixing and grinding machines for the fake tea leaves, while jaggery was used for the thickness of the tea leaves. In addition to a range of adulterants in the production process, the unit was found operating under extremely unhygienic conditions.

Once all the mixing and grinding had been done, the fake tea leaves were placed on a dirty rooftop of the unit.

According to the authority, the factory was supplying these to various parts of the province. During the raid, the team also confiscated machines used in the production of the tea leaves.

Shahrukh commended the field teams for seizing a huge quantity of fake tea leaves and shutting the production unit.

He said the FS&HFA was working round the clock to ensure provision of safe and healthy food to the people. He added that actions against the adulteration mafia would be further intensified in the coming days.

