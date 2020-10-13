UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Seizes 700kg Counterfeit Tea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Food Authority seizes 700kg counterfeit tea

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority on Tuesday seized 700 kg adulterated and hazardous tea during a raid conducted in Sheikh Abad area here.

According to the authority, the adulteration mafia was busy in making counterfeit tea at the roof of two houses in Sheikh Abad area when raided.

Non-food grade color was being used in production of forged tea, the authority said adding both the houses were sealed and further legal action would be initiated. Around 700 kg counterfeit tea was recovered from houses.

Assistant Director, Wasif Shah, Uzair and other Food Safety officers took part in the action. The authority said that no compromise would be made on adulteration. It said the counterfeit tea was being supplied to different districts of the province.

