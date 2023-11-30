Former parliamentarians of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Thursday expressed unwavering confidence in their party's ability to secure a substantial majority in the upcoming general election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Former parliamentarians of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Thursday expressed unwavering confidence in their party's ability to secure a substantial majority in the upcoming general election.

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, speaking to the media, emphasized that PML-N holds the key to navigating the country out of its current crisis.

They underscored the party's pivotal role in national development, highlighting active preparations for the impending general elections nationwide.

Stressing the importance of a visionary approach to address the nation's challenges, Ranjha and Chaudhry asserted that PML-N is at the forefront of the election campaign among other parties.

The party is meticulously selecting candidates for both national and provincial assemblies, embodying a narrative grounded in the progress witnessed under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif during his three tenures.