Open Menu

Former PML-N Lawmakers Firmly Express Party's Confidence In Upcoming Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

Former parliamentarians of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Thursday expressed unwavering confidence in their party's ability to secure a substantial majority in the upcoming general election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Former parliamentarians of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Thursday expressed unwavering confidence in their party's ability to secure a substantial majority in the upcoming general election.

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, speaking to the media, emphasized that PML-N holds the key to navigating the country out of its current crisis.

They underscored the party's pivotal role in national development, highlighting active preparations for the impending general elections nationwide.

Stressing the importance of a visionary approach to address the nation's challenges, Ranjha and Chaudhry asserted that PML-N is at the forefront of the election campaign among other parties.

The party is meticulously selecting candidates for both national and provincial assemblies, embodying a narrative grounded in the progress witnessed under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif during his three tenures.

Related Topics

Election Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Media Election 2018

Recent Stories

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

1 minute ago
 Dr Nadeem visits Mianwali to monitor anti-polio dr ..

Dr Nadeem visits Mianwali to monitor anti-polio drive

1 minute ago
 Dera police arrested 4 outlaws

Dera police arrested 4 outlaws

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Punjab Health Minister, Prof Dr. Javed A ..

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister, Prof Dr. Javed Akram inspects Services Hospita ..

8 minutes ago
 Agencies decide joint check post at Mochko to enha ..

Agencies decide joint check post at Mochko to enhance traffic management and com ..

8 minutes ago
 Livestock minister reviews PAITS

Livestock minister reviews PAITS

10 minutes ago
Free motorbikes to be provided to 2000 GCWUF stude ..

Free motorbikes to be provided to 2000 GCWUF students

8 minutes ago
 Rain likely at various parts of country:PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country:PMD

4 minutes ago
 Jamali urges Bilawal to empower women, youth of Ba ..

Jamali urges Bilawal to empower women, youth of Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to le ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to lead Pak delegation in COP-28

4 minutes ago
 NJAC forms committee to formulate SDEP draft for j ..

NJAC forms committee to formulate SDEP draft for judiciary

4 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for creating awareness abou ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for creating awareness about HIV/AIDS to prevent its spre ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan