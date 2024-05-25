Open Menu

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exports By 55% To $431M In 9 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 06:08 PM

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exports by 55% to $431M in 9 Months

Lahore:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25 May, 2024)
The relentless efforts of former Caretaker Provincial Minister for Livestock, Ibrahim Murad, have begun to bear fruit, resulting in a historic 55% increase in Pakistan's meat exports.


Last year, the country’s meat exports stood at $307 million, but according to figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, exports from July 2023 to April 2024 have reached a remarkable number of $431 million, with a total of 104,513 metric tons of meat and meat products exported.
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad said the increase in exports was not just a win for the meat industry but a significant step towards strengthening the economy.

“The role of farmers has been instrumental in this growth in meat exports. Sincere intentions and strong determination always lead to success,” he said.
Murad said the former Caretaker Government of Punjab undertook groundbreaking initiatives to promote the livestock sector.

These initiatives included Pakistan's first disease-controlled compartment, implementation of the Pakistan Animal Traceability and Identification System and the provision of hybrid protein forage across 37,000 acres to improve meat quality.

He said the ministry also implemented a master plan for the revival of the livestock sector, executing projects ban and monitoring of smuggling/slaughtering of useful breeding female animals across Punjab, establishment of cooperative farming in each district – Grass roots incentivized Dairy Development, Bahawalpur meat zone initiative, mobile veterinary labs, National Foot and Mouth Disease Control Program, easy financing for livestock farmers, genetic improvement of non-descript cattle, and many others.


He emphasized that the significant increase in meat exports would play a crucial role in strengthening the national economy.

The former minister said international halal meat market was worth $2 trillion and Pakistan could boost its meat exports and reduce national debt through improvements in the livestock sector.
"Pakistan is endowed with rich resources.

We must harness these resources through hard work to set the country on the path to progress. I hope the current government plays its role in improving the national economy through initiatives in the livestock sector and other areas," he added.
Murad was of the view that the achievement not only highlighted the potential of Pakistan's livestock sector, but also set a promising precedent for the future, showing that with dedication and strategic planning, significant economic advancements could be made.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Government Of Punjab Punjab Mobile Bahawalpur Progress Lead April July Market From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

60 minutes ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

6 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

6 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

6 hours ago
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

9 hours ago
 KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

18 hours ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

18 hours ago
 Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab S ..

Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan