Four Died, Six Injured As Van Collides With Truck
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 10:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Four person died another six sustained serious injuries after collision between passenger van and a truck near adda Muhammadwala in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.
According to Rescue 1122, women and children are also victims in the road mishap.
Rescue 1122 dispatched four ambulances, three from Muzaffargarh and one from Layyah. The four dead bodies have been shifted to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed hospital. The other six injured including Shamim, Benish, Zanib, Nadeem, Walisha Batool and Sameer were being shifted to the hospital. Among six injured persons, three are stated critical.
