Four held for profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of city, here on Saturday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points, including Khushab Road, 49 NB, Quenchi Morr and Chungi No.9 and found shopkeepers, Javed, Riaz Hussain, Nasir Abbas and Shoukat, involved in profiteering. The magistrates registered cases and also imposed fines on them.