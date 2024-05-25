Four Held For Profiteering
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of city, here on Saturday.
According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points, including Khushab Road, 49 NB, Quenchi Morr and Chungi No.9 and found shopkeepers, Javed, Riaz Hussain, Nasir Abbas and Shoukat, involved in profiteering. The magistrates registered cases and also imposed fines on them.
Recent Stories
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary
PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30
'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers4 minutes ago
-
No threat of drought in Cholistan: MD CDA14 minutes ago
-
Govt provides exceptional care for Pakistani pilgrims14 minutes ago
-
Modi regime resorting to deceptive tactics to mislead world on IIOJK situation: APHC14 minutes ago
-
Father, daughter dies in road mishap14 minutes ago
-
Five killed in a road accident in Thatta14 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk held to promote cleanliness14 minutes ago
-
Efferts afoot to revive past glory of entertainment industry of Pakistan: Tarar24 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur Chemists call on Dy Speaker Punjab Assembly24 minutes ago
-
Drowning incident: Rescue 1122 recovers dead body of kid after struggle of five days34 minutes ago
-
Heat wave likely to persist in BWP34 minutes ago
-
DG Information hold meeting with APNS, CPNE heads, representatives44 minutes ago