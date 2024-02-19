Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit affidavits to ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Four independent candidates elected to the Punjab Assembly joined various political parties on Monday and submitted affidavits to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Asad Abbas, an independent candidate from PP-18, joined Majlis Wahdat ul Muslimeen (MWM), while Awais Darishek from PP-296, Zahid Ismael from PP-270, and Ghazanfar Abbas from PP-91, joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

The Election Commission has set up a facilitation centre at its secretariat to assist the independent candidates.

