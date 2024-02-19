Four MPAs Elect Join Different Parties, Submit Affidavits To ECP
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 07:31 PM
Four independent candidates elected to the Punjab Assembly joined various political parties on Monday and submitted affidavits to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Four independent candidates elected to the Punjab Assembly joined various political parties on Monday and submitted affidavits to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Asad Abbas, an independent candidate from PP-18, joined Majlis Wahdat ul Muslimeen (MWM), while Awais Darishek from PP-296, Zahid Ismael from PP-270, and Ghazanfar Abbas from PP-91, joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).
The Election Commission has set up a facilitation centre at its secretariat to assist the independent candidates.
Recent Stories
4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport
Expert hopes rise in Pakistan fish export after recent amendments in Inspection ..
Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prioritize hockey
Divisional Director Information chairs Divisional accreditation card committee m ..
President for financial inclusion of weaker segments of society through digital ..
Mayor Sukkur discuss Ramazan arrangements
Sher Afzal Marwat granted interim bail
Art work display at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP)
SSP discusses security plan to maintain law & order during Ramzan
State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM
Child falls to death in water tank
First Lady advocates floral art therapy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport3 minutes ago
-
Political stability must to revive economy: Experts3 minutes ago
-
Divisional Director Information chairs Divisional accreditation card committee meeting42 seconds ago
-
President for financial inclusion of weaker segments of society through digital transformation4 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur discuss Ramazan arrangements44 seconds ago
-
Sher Afzal Marwat granted interim bail45 seconds ago
-
Art work display at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP)47 seconds ago
-
SSP discusses security plan to maintain law & order during Ramzan49 seconds ago
-
State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM35 minutes ago
-
Child falls to death in water tank35 minutes ago
-
First Lady advocates floral art therapy35 minutes ago
-
Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar32 minutes ago