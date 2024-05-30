Open Menu

Free Medical, Eye Camp Benefits Over 900 In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Free medical, eye camp benefits over 900 in Kasur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A successful three-day free medical and eye camp was organized by Pakistan Rangers Punjab in collaboration with Saylani Welfare in the Kanganpur area of Kasur.

The camp, which concluded recently, provided medical assistance to over 900 individuals, including women and children, from border villages, ptv reported on Thursday.

The camp offered a range of medical services, including surgeries for those suffering from eye diseases. A total of 189 people underwent successful eye surgeries during the camp, bringing hope and improved vision to many.

The local community expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the conduct of the camp, which brought much-needed medical attention to the under-served area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rangers Punjab Kasur Border Women From PTV

Recent Stories

vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera ..

Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..

37 minutes ago
 Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2 ..

Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted coope ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister vows to create world free of terr ..

Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism

3 hours ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security

3 hours ago
 Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

4 hours ago
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

18 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

18 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan