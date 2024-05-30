Free medical, eye camp benefits over 900 in Kasur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A successful three-day free medical and eye camp was organized by Pakistan Rangers Punjab in collaboration with Saylani Welfare in the Kanganpur area of Kasur.

The camp, which concluded recently, provided medical assistance to over 900 individuals, including women and children, from border villages, ptv reported on Thursday.

The camp offered a range of medical services, including surgeries for those suffering from eye diseases. A total of 189 people underwent successful eye surgeries during the camp, bringing hope and improved vision to many.

The local community expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the conduct of the camp, which brought much-needed medical attention to the under-served area.