Free Medical, Eye Camp Benefits Over 900 In Kasur
Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A successful three-day free medical and eye camp was organized by Pakistan Rangers Punjab in collaboration with Saylani Welfare in the Kanganpur area of Kasur.
The camp, which concluded recently, provided medical assistance to over 900 individuals, including women and children, from border villages, ptv reported on Thursday.
The camp offered a range of medical services, including surgeries for those suffering from eye diseases. A total of 189 people underwent successful eye surgeries during the camp, bringing hope and improved vision to many.
The local community expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the conduct of the camp, which brought much-needed medical attention to the under-served area.
Recent Stories
Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..
Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation
Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Cancer is a serious health problem': Syed Qasim Ali Shah5 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris being victimized for demanding right to self-determination: APHC6 minutes ago
-
Roshan Pakistan programme to end energy crisis: Awais Laghari25 minutes ago
-
Riphah University students visit Senate secretariat at Parliament House25 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates nation as Pakistan launches 2nd satellite for fastest internet connectivity25 minutes ago
-
FTO working to provide relief to business community: Dr. Asif25 minutes ago
-
AIOU connects library network to LMS for online access35 minutes ago
-
Over 2.2m people caught violating for traffic laws in 5 months35 minutes ago
-
Chinese experts achieve diabetes cure through pancreas transplant35 minutes ago
-
Street's children to be facilitated in proper manner: Rana Mashhood36 minutes ago
-
Gardener of police station killed36 minutes ago
-
Claims over legacy of world famous `Butter Chicken’ recipe evinces interest in Peshawar45 minutes ago