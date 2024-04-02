Freight train derailed near Chaghi district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A freight train heading from Quetta to Zahedan has derailed in Chagai district on Tuesday.

Around 11 bogies from the freight car have veered off the tracks, prompting swift action from railway officials, private news channel reported.

The derailment resulted in the suspension of train services between Iran and Pakistan, affecting both incoming and outgoing routes.

Railway authorities have confirmed that trains traveling to and from Zahedan have been stopped until further notice, as a result of the incident.

Meanwhile, the rescue teams from the railways have been dispatched to the scene to assess the situation and initiate necessary measures.