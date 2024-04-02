Freight Train Derailed Near Chaghi District
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A freight train heading from Quetta to Zahedan has derailed in Chagai district on Tuesday.
Around 11 bogies from the freight car have veered off the tracks, prompting swift action from railway officials, private news channel reported.
The derailment resulted in the suspension of train services between Iran and Pakistan, affecting both incoming and outgoing routes.
Railway authorities have confirmed that trains traveling to and from Zahedan have been stopped until further notice, as a result of the incident.
Meanwhile, the rescue teams from the railways have been dispatched to the scene to assess the situation and initiate necessary measures.
Recent Stories
Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax
Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..
Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..
Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Autism is mental condition that manifests differently in children. Dr Irum9 minutes ago
-
Senator Qadir for taking steps to improve country’s economy9 minutes ago
-
Protest in Srinagar against Modi’s ‘Tax Terrorism’ & anti-people policies9 minutes ago
-
Jhang's Esarul Qasmi Park reopened for public10 minutes ago
-
CM launches Naya Dour, Saaf Suthra Lahore initiative19 minutes ago
-
Mehbooba laments occupation regime for denying payment to contractors19 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars for paying Sadqa-e-Fitr timely29 minutes ago
-
Naat competition held at AIOU29 minutes ago
-
PFA unearths factory producing spurious drinks29 minutes ago
-
Rs 30.5b distributed among 2.9m families under BISP so far: DG Punjab29 minutes ago
-
JIT formed to trace out missing baby Priya Kumari29 minutes ago
-
648 profiteers fined, 45 shopkeepers arrested29 minutes ago