Gardener Of Police Station Killed
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A gardener of the police station was killed in a road accident, police said.
Hafizur Rahman, the gardener of basti Malook police station received head injuries when his car struck onto the tree near Adda 05 due to over speeding.
Rescuers moved him to nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries soon after the admit.
Police initiated investigation.
