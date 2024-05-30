Open Menu

Gardener Of Police Station Killed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Gardener of police station killed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A gardener of the police station was killed in a road accident, police said.

Hafizur Rahman, the gardener of basti Malook police station received head injuries when his car struck onto the tree near Adda 05 due to over speeding.

Rescuers moved him to nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries soon after the admit.

Police initiated investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Car Road Accident

Recent Stories

vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera ..

Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..

3 minutes ago
 Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2 ..

Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted coope ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

2 hours ago
 Defence Minister vows to create world free of terr ..

Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism

2 hours ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security

2 hours ago
 Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

4 hours ago
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

17 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

17 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan