Gillani Calls For Concerted Efforts To Tackle Environmental Issues, Population Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani Tuesday called for concerted efforts to tackle economic challenges, environmental issues, social welfare, and population growth.

While addressing the 7th edition of Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit he expressed gratitude to the organizers for the invitation. He emphasized the importance of forums like the summit in fostering dialogue and collaboration among business leaders.

He commended the summit for its role as a constructive forum for addressing key challenges and formulating strategies for economic growth.

Regarding security challenges, the Chairman noted the resurgence of terrorism and emphasized the importance of regional stability.

He underlined the need for global attention to end conflicts that threaten national security.

On the economic front, Yousuf Raza Gillani said that there is a need for a shift in policy paradigms to stimulate economic revival and growth, emphasizing collaboration between the government and business leaders.

He also addressed environmental challenges, advocating for sustainable practices and public awareness to mitigate climate change impacts.

He highlighted the significance of social welfare programs like the Benazir Income Support Program and stressed the need for efficient resource utilization in social safety-net initiatives.

He also emphasized the urgency of addressing population growth to ensure social stability and well-being. He called for prioritizing population welfare and promoting family planning initiatives.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani praised the organizers for their efforts in convening the summit and facilitating meaningful discussions on the nation's critical issues.

More Stories From Pakistan