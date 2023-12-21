Open Menu

Gomal University Organizes Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Gomal University has organized a Christmas event for the employees belonging to Christian community working in the varsity here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Shakeeb Ullah was the chief guest of the event which was also attended by Deputy Director Administration Muhammad Usman Khan, Provost Dr. Sami Ullah Khan, Security Officer Shamroz Khan and a large number of minority community workers and children.

Addressing the ceremony, the VC said that organizing today’s ceremony was a proof that all the employees working in the University celebrate the joyful moments of their minority community together.

He said that the services of minority community for the Gomal University were appreciable and they all deserved tributes over these services.

Dr. Shakeeb Ullah further said that the rights of minority employees and students in Gomal University were protected. It remained among my priorities to ensure provision of all possible facilities to them, he added.

On this occasion, the VC also instructed the Director Finance to pay the advance salary to all employees belonging to the minority community for the month of December so that they can celebrate their festival in a befitting manner.

Following these instructions, Director Finance Miss Irum Gul released the advance salary for the month of December to all minority community employees.

At the end of ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakeeb Ullah cut the Christmas cake.

