Government, Lender Banks Conclude PIA’s Commercial Debt Negotiations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 08:01 PM
The commercial debt negotiations of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) have been successfully concluded among the government, domestic lender banks and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) as part the entity’s restructuring for privatization
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The commercial debt negotiations of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) have been successfully concluded among the government, domestic lender banks and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) as part the entity’s restructuring for privatization.
A statement issued by the PIACL on Friday said the step paved the way for filing of the Scheme of Arrangement (SOA) for legal segregation of PIACL with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Thursday. The federal cabinet had approved the legal segregation plan of PIACL on February 6, 2024.
PIACL’s privatisation has been a priority agenda for the federal government, and above developments represent one of the most complex restructuring exercise undertaken to prepare PIACL for privatisation. This arrangement will help make a viable business case for private sector investment in the national carrier.
The domestic banks and financial institutions demonstrated firm commitment to the government’s privatisation initiative and extended their full co-operation in finalising the arrangement for PIACL’s commercial domestic debt.
Under the arrangement, PIACL’s Commercial domestic debt will be moved to PIA Holding Company Ltd., established by the federal government as part of PIACL’s legal restructuring. The term sheet covering mutually agreed commercial aspects of loan transfer was signed yesterday between PIACL, PIA Holding Company and lender banks.
In order to manage the affairs of PIA Holding Company diligently, a seven-member independent board comprising of ex-State Bank Governor with prominent leaders from banking and other areas of expertise was notified this week by the Federal Government. The new board in its inaugural board meeting, held at Islamabad, endorsed the Scheme of Arrangement delineating the pathway for the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines. Following the approval of draft SOA by PIACL and PIA Holding Company boards, the Scheme of Arrangement (SOA) for PIACL restructuring was filed with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) yesterday.
Following these significant milestone developments, Expression of Interest (EOI) from potential investors for privatisation of PIACL have been planned to be called in coming days.
Recent Stories
Sub-cabinet committee reviews law, order in Punjab
Notification of confirmed police officers issued
Open courts part of struggle against corruption: ACE DG
Resolving citizens’ complaints top priority of Federal Ombudsman: IO
Man gets 14 years imprisonment in drugs case
Punjab police accelerate crackdown on drug peddlers
DC reviews meeting, takes action against token tax violations, traffic rules
44 arrested for kite flying in 24 hours
Boao forum for Asia 2024 concludes on successful note
Turkey's Erdogan to hold White House talks with Biden in May
Rana Mashhood appointed chairman PM's Youth Programme
IGP inspects under-construction safe city building, Liaquat Bagh Service Center
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sub-cabinet committee reviews law, order in Punjab1 minute ago
-
Notification of confirmed police officers issued1 minute ago
-
Open courts part of struggle against corruption: ACE DG1 minute ago
-
Resolving citizens’ complaints top priority of Federal Ombudsman: IO1 minute ago
-
Man gets 14 years imprisonment in drugs case5 minutes ago
-
Punjab police accelerate crackdown on drug peddlers5 minutes ago
-
DC reviews meeting, takes action against token tax violations, traffic rules5 minutes ago
-
44 arrested for kite flying in 24 hours19 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood appointed chairman PM's Youth Programme19 minutes ago
-
IGP inspects under-construction safe city building, Liaquat Bagh Service Center19 minutes ago
-
IG says security of foreign nationals, projects to be ensured at all cost19 minutes ago
-
President Biden writes letter to PM Shehbaz, expresses best wishes for newly elected govt42 minutes ago