Government Officials' Meeting Held In Nushki

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM

NUSHKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) A meeting of all government departments of the district was held at the DC Office under the chairmanship of MPA Haji Mir Ghulam Dastgir Badini.

According to details, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Amjad Hussain Soomro, Assistant Commissioner, DSP Sharif Bareach, and heads of the health department; B&R, Principal Degree College, and PPHI district leaders.

Heads of the sports, finance, local government, PHE, irrigation, and education departments also participated in the meeting.

Department heads provided MPA Badini with detailed briefings on their respective departments' funds, schemes, and issues.

MPA Haji Mir Ghulam Dastgir Badini instructed all departments to resolve public issues and provide the best services.

He emphasized that addressing issues in education, health, and drinking water are top priorities.

He stressed that it is the responsibility of all departments to provide better services to the public.

He declared that absentee doctors and those attached to other places would not be tolerated in the district, and their salaries would be withheld.

Badini highlighted the significant issues within the PHE department and instructed that all complaints should be addressed and drinking water tube wells should be made fully functional.

He expressed displeasure over the absence of the Deputy Director of Livestock at the meeting and stated that officers who fail to serve the public efficiently will not be tolerated.

MPA Badini also emphasized that the district administration would not compromise on land mafia's occupation of government lands.

APP/myn/378

More Stories From Pakistan