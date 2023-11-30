Open Menu

Governor Balochistan Takes Notice Of Increasing Crime In Pishin

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 10:57 PM

Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing crime in Pishin

Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing crime in Pishin

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday took notice of the increasing crime and unrest in District Pishin.

He also emphasized that the district administration should take immediate and effective measures to improve the law and order situation saying that protection of life and property and elimination of crimes could open the way for sustainable peace and development.

He expressed these views while talking to the district Pishin Harmzai representatives delegation, led by Syed Abdul Bari Agha.

On this occasion, the Governor said that it was the Primary responsibility of the government to provide security to the people and end the criminal elements.

He urged the people to cooperate fully with the district administration to ensure sustainable peace.

