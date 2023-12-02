Governor, Caretaker CM discuss arrangements for general elections in Sindh

The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retrd) Maqbool Baqar called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessor at the Governor House here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retrd) Maqbool Baqar called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessor at the Governor House here on Saturday.

They discussed the law and order situation in the province, quality and timely completion of development projects in the metropolis and arrangements for general elections in the province.