Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Meets Iranian Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 11:05 PM

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Wednesday met Iranian Ambassador Raza Amiri Moghadam and extended condolences on the martyrdom of the Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in a helicopter crash

During a visit to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, he offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs and patience to the bereaved families.

Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan said that Pakistanis share the grief of Iranian people and the government, adding that Ebrahim Raisi was a visionary leader.

He said Ebrahim Raisi was a great supporter of the unity of the Muslim Ummah. He said that the late Iranian president had recently made a successful visit to Pakistan in which important agreements were signed. The Governor Punjab also signed the condolence book.

Iranian Ambassador Raza Amiri Moghaddam expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani people and government on behalf of the government and people of Iran for sharing their grief and standing with them in this difficult time.

