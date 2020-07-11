Governor Sindh Imran Ismail visits Kiran Foundation Lyari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail visited Kiran Foundation Lyari and commended the Kiran Foundation's initiatives in other areas including providing assistance to the victims of the building collapse in Lyari.

On the occasion, the Governor of Sindh said that the role of welfare and social organizations in difficult situations is commendable.

He said that the role of Kiran Foundation in supporting the helpless, poor and needy people is welcoming.

Chairperson, Kiran Foundation Sabina Khatri said that they are providing all possible help to the residents of the affected building in Lyari.

Later talking to media, the Sindh Governor said that Malik Riaz has promised to provide plots of 80 yards and as soon as the files of these plots are received, they will be handed over to the victims.

He said that such a good school is not available, even in private sector and the Kiran Foundation deserves appreciation in this regard.

The Governor was told that the administration of district South will hand over the articles which were recovered form the debris of the collapsed building to the owners.