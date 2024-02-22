Open Menu

Governor To Inaugurate Pediatric Neurology Conference On Feb 23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 11:04 PM

Governor to inaugurate Pediatric Neurology Conference on Feb 23

Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar will inaugurate the 15th Pediatric Neurology Conference at a local hotel on February 23

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar will inaugurate the 15th Pediatric Neurology Conference at a local hotel on February 23.

Caretaker Health Minister of Balochistan Dr. Amir Muhammad Jogaizai and Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan will participate in the Conference.

This conference will continue for three consecutive days and paediatricians from Pakistan and abroad including Balochistan will participate in it.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Chairman Organizing Committee and CEO Children's Hospital Prof. Habibullah Babar and Co-Chairperson and President of Pakistan Pediatric Association Dr. Attullah Bizenjo termed the holding of the conference as an important development regarding the mental diseases of the people of the province and especially children.

The statement said that this is the first conference of its kind in the history of the province from which not only paediatricians of Balochistan but post-graduate doctors will be benefited from the conference.

Domestic and foreign experts will present their papers in this conference and there will also be debates and discussions on new methods of diagnosis and treatment related to children's mental diseases.

By holding this conference, the paediatric specialists of Balochistan will also get opportunities to learn from local and foreign experts and the effect of education friendliness of the province as a whole will also be highlighted.

Pakistan Pediatric Association Balochistan welcomes the organisation of 15th Pediatric Neurology Conference and believes that by organising this conference, new innovation and technology will be created in the treatment of children in Balochistan, said in statement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan President Of Pakistan Technology Governor Education Hotel February From

Recent Stories

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update

7 minutes ago
 EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmer ..

EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open results

Tennis: Qatar Open results

2 minutes ago
 Hungary ruling party names court head to replace d ..

Hungary ruling party names court head to replace disgraced president

2 minutes ago
 Two died in petrol agency fire incident

Two died in petrol agency fire incident

2 minutes ago
 Keenan delivers blow to Ireland as Frawley comes i ..

Keenan delivers blow to Ireland as Frawley comes in for Wales match

2 minutes ago
Indian protesting farmers march to Delhi continues

Indian protesting farmers march to Delhi continues

2 minutes ago
 Polish parliament backs easier access to morning-a ..

Polish parliament backs easier access to morning-after pill

2 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Haider Gilani named as PPP parliamentary ..

Syed Ali Haider Gilani named as PPP parliamentary leader in PA

2 minutes ago
 Banning menthol cigarettes can lead to reduction i ..

Banning menthol cigarettes can lead to reduction in smoking rates: Study

2 minutes ago
 No negligence to be tolerated during Anti-polio dr ..

No negligence to be tolerated during Anti-polio drive

45 minutes ago
 AIOU’s second phase admissions for Spring 2024 S ..

AIOU’s second phase admissions for Spring 2024 Semester to start from March 01

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan