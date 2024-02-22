Governor To Inaugurate Pediatric Neurology Conference On Feb 23
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 11:04 PM
Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar will inaugurate the 15th Pediatric Neurology Conference at a local hotel on February 23
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar will inaugurate the 15th Pediatric Neurology Conference at a local hotel on February 23.
Caretaker Health Minister of Balochistan Dr. Amir Muhammad Jogaizai and Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan will participate in the Conference.
This conference will continue for three consecutive days and paediatricians from Pakistan and abroad including Balochistan will participate in it.
In a statement issued here on Thursday, Chairman Organizing Committee and CEO Children's Hospital Prof. Habibullah Babar and Co-Chairperson and President of Pakistan Pediatric Association Dr. Attullah Bizenjo termed the holding of the conference as an important development regarding the mental diseases of the people of the province and especially children.
The statement said that this is the first conference of its kind in the history of the province from which not only paediatricians of Balochistan but post-graduate doctors will be benefited from the conference.
Domestic and foreign experts will present their papers in this conference and there will also be debates and discussions on new methods of diagnosis and treatment related to children's mental diseases.
By holding this conference, the paediatric specialists of Balochistan will also get opportunities to learn from local and foreign experts and the effect of education friendliness of the province as a whole will also be highlighted.
Pakistan Pediatric Association Balochistan welcomes the organisation of 15th Pediatric Neurology Conference and believes that by organising this conference, new innovation and technology will be created in the treatment of children in Balochistan, said in statement.
Recent Stories
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests
Tennis: Qatar Open results
Hungary ruling party names court head to replace disgraced president
Two died in petrol agency fire incident
Keenan delivers blow to Ireland as Frawley comes in for Wales match
Indian protesting farmers march to Delhi continues
Polish parliament backs easier access to morning-after pill
Syed Ali Haider Gilani named as PPP parliamentary leader in PA
Banning menthol cigarettes can lead to reduction in smoking rates: Study
No negligence to be tolerated during Anti-polio drive
AIOU’s second phase admissions for Spring 2024 Semester to start from March 01
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two died in petrol agency fire incident2 minutes ago
-
Syed Ali Haider Gilani named as PPP parliamentary leader in PA2 minutes ago
-
Banning menthol cigarettes can lead to reduction in smoking rates: Study2 minutes ago
-
No negligence to be tolerated during Anti-polio drive45 minutes ago
-
IHC rejects DC ICT's request for immediate relief45 minutes ago
-
Governor lauds educational services of Dr Shafiqur Rehman45 minutes ago
-
Jail admin submits answer in Bushra Bibi's plea1 hour ago
-
All set for anti-polio campaign in Sukkur1 hour ago
-
Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal appointments case1 hour ago
-
DIG Larkana takes notice of murder1 hour ago
-
May-9 violence: ATC cancels Asad Umar's interim bail over non-appearance1 hour ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq attends funeral, offers condolences1 hour ago