Governor Urges Students To Enter Research Based Education, Emerging Technologies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2023 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Friday urged women to venture into emerging fields of new technologies and said that it would help enable our young generation to meet the challenges of existing scenarios.

He was talking to faculty members of Shaheed Banzair Bhutto Women's University (SBBWU) and organizers of the Women Literary Festival here at Governor House. Vice Chancellor SBBWU, Dr Safia Ahmad and Organizer Women Literary Festival, Dr Hamida was also present.

The governor congratulated faculty members for holding the festival and underscored the need to provide opportunities of co-curricular activities to students. The governor stresses upon faculty members to divert the attention of students towards research and innovation to improve their capabilities.

He said that students should be more practical in their lives and focus their energies on achieving their goals and life objectives. Highlighting the significance of education, he said that the promotion of education is necessary to reduce social differences in society and to lead the country on the course of progress and development.

Later a delegation of South Waziristan Lower, led by Moulana Muhammad Saleh called on the governor and informed him about the problems of their area. The governor also met with a delegation led by Senator Moulana Abdur Rasheed.

Governor also met with former world squash champion, Atlas Khan, Asian Champion, Danish Atlas and Director of news Radio Pakistan Islamabad, Muhammad Sajjad Lakhani.

APP/mds/

