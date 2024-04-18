Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Govt making efforts to eradicate polio: DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Duki Captain (retired) Fayyaz Ali on Thursday said that provincial government is making all out efforts to eradicate polio disease in this part of the region.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held here.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Rafiq Ahmed District Health Officer Duki, World Health Organization doctors, UNICEF officers and other polio staff.

On this occasion, District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Muhammad Rafiq said that polio teams during the drive would administer polio drops to the children of below five years of age to protect them from the crippling disease.

In Duki district, some 41176 children would have polio drops, he said.

He said that mobile teams have been constituted to achieve the target in the district.

The polio teams would go door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops and additional doses of vitamin A, to protect the children of up to five years of age.

DC Fayyaz Ali said that government is taking steps to flush out polio disease from this country. He urged the parents and general public to cooperate with polio teams during the campaign so that the children could be protected from the deadly disease.

