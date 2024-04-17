Govt Patronage Imperative For 'Pink Salt' Export:
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Government patronage is necessary for the export of pink salt as billions rupees in foreign exchange could be earned from the salt industry through mutual relations between traders and institutions.
These views were expressed by Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Athar Hussain Khokhar during a seminar organized by TDAP and Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry to increase the exports of pink salt here on Wednesday.
He appealed government departments to start a one-window operation to solve the problems of traders so that timely actions could be taken.The implementation of sending Pakistan’s pink salt to America has been started, he added.
President SCCI Sajid Hussain Tarar, President Small Chamber Dr. Imtiaz Dogar, focal person TDAP Malik Hafeez Kamran Malik, Assistant Director E-Commerce Adil Mukhtar, Assistant Manager Naeem Manzoor and salt exporter Asif Naseer Gondal spoke on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saudi delegation's visit to help bring huge investment in Pakistan: PM5 minutes ago
-
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways develops a comprehensive solar strategy to save billions15 minutes ago
-
Teaching Training Institutes to be upgraded in Sindh: CS15 minutes ago
-
Hundreds of youth arrested, booked under PSA in IIOJK: Mehbooba Mufti15 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur police lodge FIR over Millat Express incident15 minutes ago
-
No leniency will be shown to drug dealers: Sharjeel Memon25 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for city25 minutes ago
-
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference28 minutes ago
-
&MP launches special drive against extra, improper lights in vehicles45 minutes ago
-
NH&MP launches special drive against extra, improper lights in vehicles46 minutes ago
-
Body of minor girl missing after a boat sinking in Kund park Recovered55 minutes ago