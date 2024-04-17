Govt patronage imperative for 'Pink Salt' export:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Government patronage is necessary for the export of pink salt as billions rupees in foreign exchange could be earned from the salt industry through mutual relations between traders and institutions.

These views were expressed by Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Athar Hussain Khokhar during a seminar organized by TDAP and Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry to increase the exports of pink salt here on Wednesday.

He appealed government departments to start a one-window operation to solve the problems of traders so that timely actions could be taken.The implementation of sending Pakistan’s pink salt to America has been started, he added.

President SCCI Sajid Hussain Tarar, President Small Chamber Dr. Imtiaz Dogar, focal person TDAP Malik Hafeez Kamran Malik, Assistant Director E-Commerce Adil Mukhtar, Assistant Manager Naeem Manzoor and salt exporter Asif Naseer Gondal spoke on the occasion.