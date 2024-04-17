- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 11:58 PM
A government's spokesperson on Wednesday said the allegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sher Afzal Marwat against Saudi Arabia was a "heinous attempt" to impact the relations between the two brotherly countries
Spokesperson on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik in a statement said the PTI leader gave the statement at a time when a high-level Saudi delegation was visiting the country.
PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat had claimed that Saudi Arabia had a role in the alleged regime change operation in 2022 when the PTI government was ousted through a vote of no-confidence.
Barrister Aqeel said Marwat's statement was a nefarious conspiracy to interfere with the process of Saudi investment in the country and destabilize the national economy.
"Unfortunately, PTI is full of such ‘digital extremists’ like Sher Afzal Marwat who act irresponsible on media and social media," he said.
He said PTI always tried to spoil relations with friendly countries. "PTI's history testifies that the party always worked against the interests of Pakistan," he said.
He said the PTI conspired against the government's sincere efforts to revive the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a bid to save the country from economic default.
Also, PTI sent letters to IMF and held protest rallies outside the organization's headquarters, he said.
Barrister Aqeel mentioned PTI’s several attempts including cipher conspiracy, sit-in on the arrival of Chinese president and anti-China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) rhetoric, where the party indulged in baseless allegations.
He pointed out that a party that could put martyrs' memorials on fire could do anything against national interests.
The government's spokesperson said after a “deliberate act” by its leader, PTI later distanced itself from the statement, which was “utterly ridiculous”.
"Working against the interests of Pakistan and later taking a U-turn is habitual of PTI," he said. "The U-turn masters first violated the Constitution by dissolving the National Assembly and now want to spread anarchy in the guise of protecting the constitution."
