Open Menu

Govt Taking Steps To Bring Improvement In Gas, Power Sector: Ali

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Govt taking steps to bring improvement in gas, power sector: Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister of Energy, Power, and Petroleum Muhammad Ali on Thursday said that the Caretaker government was taking steps to bring improvement in the gas and power sector.

The government was focusing on the exploration of gas reserves in Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There was a need to provide maximum energy with affordable rates to the industrial sector for increasing exports, he said.

All out efforts are being made to issue licenses to drilling companies for exploring gas reserves of Pakistan, he said.

Chinese companies are taking a keen interest to invest in different sectors of this country, he said. In reply to a question about the privatization of DISCOs, he said the management of the DISCOs would be given to the private sector to achieve speedy results.

To another question, he said that the Caretaker government has launched a crackdown to control power theft cases. We have recovered a huge amount after a massive crackdown on power pilferers, he said. To a question about the gas pipeline project, he said a discussion has been made on the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Muhammad Ali Gas TV Government

Recent Stories

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

1 hour ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

1 hour ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

1 hour ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

1 hour ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

1 hour ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

1 hour ago
Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

1 hour ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

1 hour ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

1 hour ago
 AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses ..

AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK

1 hour ago
 How climate change threatens global agriculture

How climate change threatens global agriculture

1 hour ago
 SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan