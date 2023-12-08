Govt taking steps to bring improvement in gas, power sector: Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister of Energy, Power, and Petroleum Muhammad Ali on Thursday said that the Caretaker government was taking steps to bring improvement in the gas and power sector.

The government was focusing on the exploration of gas reserves in Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There was a need to provide maximum energy with affordable rates to the industrial sector for increasing exports, he said.

All out efforts are being made to issue licenses to drilling companies for exploring gas reserves of Pakistan, he said.

Chinese companies are taking a keen interest to invest in different sectors of this country, he said. In reply to a question about the privatization of DISCOs, he said the management of the DISCOs would be given to the private sector to achieve speedy results.

To another question, he said that the Caretaker government has launched a crackdown to control power theft cases. We have recovered a huge amount after a massive crackdown on power pilferers, he said. To a question about the gas pipeline project, he said a discussion has been made on the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project.