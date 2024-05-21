Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 11:48 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Sports are an important part of various cultures around the world and provide physical, mental, and social benefits to people. Participating in sports not only improves physical health but also promotes important qualities such as teamwork, leadership, and discipline.

The government along with various institutions, are taking measures to promote sports to attract the younger generation towards sports.

These views were expressed by Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Sheikh Bilal Ahmed Khan Mandokhail while addressing the players at the conclusion of the competitions organized by the Balochistan Fencing Association.

He further said that fencing is an ancient sport with roots in medieval Europe. It is a fast-paced and technical game where players try to touch their opponents with a sword. In this game, physical skill as well as mental agility are very important.

He said that there are vast opportunities for sports in Pakistan, where cricket is the most popular sport.

In addition, hockey, kabaddi, and squash are also widely played. Pakistan has made its mark on the global stage in various sports, especially in cricket, hockey, and squash. Participation of youth in sports fields is not only beneficial for their health but also keeps them engaged in positive activities, which plays an important role in social development. He said that fencing is an attractive sport that also entertains the viewers. Its popularity has increased in international competitions like the Olympics. The trend of fencing is also growing in Pakistan, and young players are taking an interest in this sport. Participating in fencing competitions not only improves players' physical fitness but also enhances their mental abilities. This sport is a great way to teach players discipline, focus, and self-confidence.

APP/ask

