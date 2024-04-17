Open Menu

Govt To Ensure Timely Water Supply In Backward Areas Of Sindh: Jam Shoro

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 11:31 PM

Govt to ensure timely water supply in backward areas of Sindh: Jam Shoro

Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro has said that Sindh government would ensure timely water supply in backward areas of the province including Badin.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro has said that Sindh government would ensure timely water supply in backward areas of the province including Badin.

He said this while addressing a high level meeting held here.

Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) is evolving a strategy to restore Akram Waah and its design.

Jam Khan Shoro said that due to technical issues in the lining system of Akram Waah, the canal had lost its potential to carry forward water. He said that in order to resolve wastage of water, restoration of Akram Waah drainage of water related issues would be addressed by using latest technology.

The minister also urged the concerned department to complete the canal works in the limits of Hyderabad city beside broadening bridges built on important roads, without delay.

He further said that after construction of canals roads, work on embankments could be expedited and encroachments would be removed without facing any difficulty.

Addressing the meeting, Mayor Kashif Shoro said that during the construction of roads, the direction of routes would be diverted to alternate sides so that flow of traffic could not be hampered.

He said that alternate roads were available during the construction of the canal and district administration would extend every possible assistance in this regard.

Secretary Irrigation Department Zarif Iqbal Khero said that design of canals should be revisited and prepared according to requirements.

Managing Director SIDA Pritam Das assured that every possible assistance would be provided during restoration of canals.

Later, a World Bank delegation visited Akram Waah and reviewed homes built after payment of remuneration to people suffering financially during removal of encroachments.

World Bank Task team leader Farnans Onymous, Water Expert Miss Tazyana Smith, Secretary Irrigation Zarif Iqbal Khero,, MD SIDA Pritam Das, Mayor Hyderabad Kahshif Shoro. SWAT project consultants, SIDA, Irrigation officers were also present on the occasion.

APP/nsm/

Related Topics

Sindh World Bank Technology Water Swat Traffic Hyderabad Badin Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to cli ..

Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to climate change. Tirmizi

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, West Indies ODI series commences on Thur ..

Pakistan, West Indies ODI series commences on Thursday

34 minutes ago
 Moyes hopes Leverkusen's title celebrations benefi ..

Moyes hopes Leverkusen's title celebrations benefit West Ham

35 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting on civic probl ..

Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting on civic problems

35 minutes ago
 AJK gov’t initiates efforts to revive sick indus ..

AJK gov’t initiates efforts to revive sick industrial units

35 minutes ago
 International financial partners to invest $1.8 bl ..

International financial partners to invest $1.8 bln in KP: Advisor

38 minutes ago
World Hemophilia Day observed to underscore import ..

World Hemophilia Day observed to underscore importance of providing comprehensiv ..

35 minutes ago
 Iran sanctions, Ukraine on agenda at G7 meet in Ca ..

Iran sanctions, Ukraine on agenda at G7 meet in Capri

35 minutes ago
 Blind murder traced, 5 including constable arreste ..

Blind murder traced, 5 including constable arrested

35 minutes ago
 Thousands rally in Georgia as MPs advance controve ..

Thousands rally in Georgia as MPs advance controversial 'foreign influence' law

35 minutes ago
 Six in a family with heart on the 'right side'

Six in a family with heart on the 'right side'

35 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education syste ..

Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education system to facilitate 2 million out ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan