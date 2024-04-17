Govt To Ensure Timely Water Supply In Backward Areas Of Sindh: Jam Shoro
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 11:31 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro has said that Sindh government would ensure timely water supply in backward areas of the province including Badin.
He said this while addressing a high level meeting held here.
Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) is evolving a strategy to restore Akram Waah and its design.
Jam Khan Shoro said that due to technical issues in the lining system of Akram Waah, the canal had lost its potential to carry forward water. He said that in order to resolve wastage of water, restoration of Akram Waah drainage of water related issues would be addressed by using latest technology.
The minister also urged the concerned department to complete the canal works in the limits of Hyderabad city beside broadening bridges built on important roads, without delay.
He further said that after construction of canals roads, work on embankments could be expedited and encroachments would be removed without facing any difficulty.
Addressing the meeting, Mayor Kashif Shoro said that during the construction of roads, the direction of routes would be diverted to alternate sides so that flow of traffic could not be hampered.
He said that alternate roads were available during the construction of the canal and district administration would extend every possible assistance in this regard.
Secretary Irrigation Department Zarif Iqbal Khero said that design of canals should be revisited and prepared according to requirements.
Managing Director SIDA Pritam Das assured that every possible assistance would be provided during restoration of canals.
Later, a World Bank delegation visited Akram Waah and reviewed homes built after payment of remuneration to people suffering financially during removal of encroachments.
World Bank Task team leader Farnans Onymous, Water Expert Miss Tazyana Smith, Secretary Irrigation Zarif Iqbal Khero,, MD SIDA Pritam Das, Mayor Hyderabad Kahshif Shoro. SWAT project consultants, SIDA, Irrigation officers were also present on the occasion.
APP/nsm/
