Govt Wants To Make Youth Self-employed Through Tech Skills
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator for Youth Affairs Mr. Rana Mashhood has said that the government wants to make youth self-employed by providing them with various technical skills.
During his visit to the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Headquarters Islamabad yesterday, he took a briefing regarding its performance.
According to the details, all the senior officers of NAVTTC participated in this briefing.
Chairperson Gulmina Bilal Ahmed and Executive Director NAVTTC Mohammad Amir Jan gave the briefing.
While giving a briefing on this occasion, Executive Director NAVTTC Muhammad Amir Jan told Rana Mashhood that how NAVTTC is empowering and training the youth in terms of technical training, self-employment in various projects.
He added, that at the same time, it is increasing foreign exchange reserves by sending trained manpower abroad.
On this occasion, Chairperson Gulmina Bilal Ahmed also briefed Rana Mashhood Ahmed regarding various programs.
She informed that the special initiative of Women Empowerment has been started, that how women can stand on their own feet by giving them technical training in Pakistan.
She also said that steps can be taken towards self-employment and self-reliance.
On this occasion, Rana Mashhood Ahmed praised the NAVTTC team and their performance under the leadership of Mohammad Amir Jan.
In particular, he expressed the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif that how the Prime Minister wants to make the youth of Pakistan an asset by empowering them.
He also gave some suggestions and recommendations as to how the performance of this institute can be further improved.
Rana Mashhood Ahmed said on this occasion that NAVTTC can help Pakistan a lot to get out of the economic crisis and stand on its feet, adding, it is the prime institution that we should focus on.
