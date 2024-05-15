- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others
Gujrat Development Projects Case: Court Again Delays Indictment Of Parvez Elahi, Others
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 08:34 PM
An accountability court once again on Wednesday delayed the indictment of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and other accused in a case of receiving kickbacks in development projects, by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) An accountability court once again on Wednesday delayed the indictment of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and other accused in a case of receiving kickbacks in development projects, by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The court allowed an application filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti for the provision of a copy of the NAB inquiry in the case.
Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani conducted the proceedings, during which Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and the other accused were present.
The counsel for Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti filed an application for the provision of a copy of the NAB inquiry and requested the court to delay indictment. However, the NAB prosecutor opposed the application and requested its dismissal.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its verdict on the application.
Later, the court announced the reserved verdict and ordered NAB to provide a copy of the inquiry to the court registrar by May 21, stating that the applicants could obtain the copy from the registrar.
Additionally, the court sought a report from jail authorities regarding Parvez Elahi's application for medical tests.
Further hearing was adjourned until May 29, with orders to produce all accused for indictment.
The NAB had accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects in Gujrat district during his second term as chief minister of Punjab. It is worth mentioning that Moonis Elahi had already been declared a proclaimed offender in the case due to continuous absence.
Recent Stories
CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow
Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo
Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express
ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities
Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” hel ..
One shot dead, other killed in accident
SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs
Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of D ..
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion ..
Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship
Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique promises increasing Jinnah Hospita ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo2 minutes ago
-
Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express2 minutes ago
-
ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities4 minutes ago
-
Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” held5 minutes ago
-
One shot dead, other killed in accident5 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion of Sindhi Language ..5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique promises increasing Jinnah Hospital capacity2 minutes ago
-
SP City visits police station to review security situation2 minutes ago
-
LESCO rejects social media news about net metering2 minutes ago
-
Health minister emphasizes importance of extracurricular activities2 minutes ago
-
LDA auctions 25 properties for Rs. 1.114bln2 minutes ago