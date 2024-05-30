Open Menu

Head Of Madrassa Dies, Brother Injured In Dir Lower Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 07:08 PM

Head of madrassa dies, brother injured in Dir Lower firing

Unknown armed men on Thursday shot dead the head of a religious seminary and critically injured his brother in Maidan tehsil of Dir Lower district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Unknown armed men on Thursday shot dead the head of a religious seminary and critically injured his brother in Maidan tehsil of Dir Lower district.

Police said the Mohtamim (In-charge) of a local seminary, named Qari Inam Ullah and his brother Abdul Aziz were on their way to offer prayer when unknown assailants fired at them.

As a result of the firing Qari Inam Ullah died at the scene while his brother Sheikh Abdul Aziz was injured. Police shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital and started a search operation in the area to nab the perpetrators.

