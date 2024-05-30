Head Of Madrassa Dies, Brother Injured In Dir Lower Firing
Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 07:08 PM
Unknown armed men on Thursday shot dead the head of a religious seminary and critically injured his brother in Maidan tehsil of Dir Lower district
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Unknown armed men on Thursday shot dead the head of a religious seminary and critically injured his brother in Maidan tehsil of Dir Lower district.
Police said the Mohtamim (In-charge) of a local seminary, named Qari Inam Ullah and his brother Abdul Aziz were on their way to offer prayer when unknown assailants fired at them.
As a result of the firing Qari Inam Ullah died at the scene while his brother Sheikh Abdul Aziz was injured. Police shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital and started a search operation in the area to nab the perpetrators.
Recent Stories
Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here
Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner
Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully
Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..
Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers
Iran opens registration for presidential candidates
Murder convict sentenced life imprisonment
Woman killed in road mishap
3 education board employees promoted
PTDC two-day int’l symposium to explore economic prospects
Court awards death sentence in murder case
MPA opens digital classes at two colleges for entry test preparation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here9 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner22 seconds ago
-
Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully24 seconds ago
-
Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers4 minutes ago
-
Murder convict sentenced life imprisonment4 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road mishap12 minutes ago
-
3 education board employees promoted10 minutes ago
-
PTDC two-day int’l symposium to explore economic prospects1 minute ago
-
Court awards death sentence in murder case10 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar's new family court complex inaugurated by DSJ10 minutes ago
-
PML-N Youth wing takes out Yom-e-Takbeer rally in city13 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique commends nurses on World Nurses Day14 minutes ago