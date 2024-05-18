Open Menu

Health Expert Prefers Lifestyle Changes Over Surgery For Managing Diabetes

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Health expert prefers lifestyle changes over surgery for managing diabetes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Professor of Surgery Bariatric, Laparoscopic and General Surgeon Obesity Dr Muazul Hasan on Saturday said that lifestyle changes should be the first line of defence against diabetes.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly advised against bariatric surgery for underweight diabetic patients.

He said that lifestyle changes to manage diabetes effectively should be the first and foremost choice against the disease, especially for underweight diabetic patients. He expressed concern that some individuals are endangering patients' lives by promoting obesity surgery as a cure for diabetes, particularly for those who are underweight.

Proper patient evaluation and medication were critical in the non-surgical management of diabetes, he added.

