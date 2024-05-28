Heat wave likely to persist in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The Met Office has forecast that the city might continue facing heat waves for the next few days.

The local Met Office has forecast dry and very hot weather for the city during the next 24 hours. The highest temperature of 48 centigrade and the lowest temperature of 28 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry and hot weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.