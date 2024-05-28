Open Menu

Heat Wave Likely To Persist In City

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Heat wave likely to persist in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The Met Office has forecast that the city might continue facing heat waves for the next few days.

The local Met Office has forecast dry and very hot weather for the city during the next 24 hours. The highest temperature of 48 centigrade and the lowest temperature of 28 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry and hot weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

11 minutes ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

37 minutes ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

2 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

6 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

18 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

18 hours ago
 Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

19 hours ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan