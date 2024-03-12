HEC Announces Global Korea Scholarships
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Global Korea Scholarships for Pakistan/AJK students to get admission in Master and PhD programmes in Korean Universities.
According to the details, Global Korea Scholarship is designed to provide international students with opportunities to study at higher educational institutions in Korea in pursuit of academic degrees, which will enhance international education exchange and deepen mutual friendship between Korea and Pakistan.
Similarly, the purpose of this program is to provide Pakistani students with opportunities to conduct advanced studies in Master's & PhD programs at higher educational institutions in Korea.
The complete application form should be submitted to this address i.e Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Block 13, st.
29, Diplomatic Enclave 2, G-5/4, Islamabad before 15th March 2024 via courier.
As per instructions, it is the sole responsibility of the student(s) applying for any professional degree (Medical, Engineering, Nursing, Architecture, Law, Veterinary Medicine etc.) to first get confirmed its accreditation from the respective Councils i.e. Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), Pakistan Council for Architects and Town Planners (PCATP), Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC), Pakistan Technology Council etc.
Students can apply directly to scholarship. There shall be no liability on the part of HEC, in any case, it added.
HEC asked the willing students to visit https://tinyurl.com/globalkorea2024 for further details.
Recent Stories
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Estate Office allots 1,227 govt accommodations in two year4 minutes ago
-
Free Cataract Surgery Camp in Mogadishu brings hope to hundreds5 minutes ago
-
Syed Asif Hyder Shah posted as Chief Secretary Sindh14 minutes ago
-
DC visits vegetable,fruit market15 minutes ago
-
Shaza appointed as Minister of State for IT15 minutes ago
-
DC stresses to monitor supply & demand of flour & other commodities24 minutes ago
-
DC vows to continue crackdown against profiteers35 minutes ago
-
DC orders inquiry into building collapse incident45 minutes ago
-
HMC restores treatment under Sehat card54 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat pays surprise visit to city circle police stations54 minutes ago
-
President Zardari decides not to draw his salary54 minutes ago
-
PHC grants transit bail to PTI Senator Shibli Faraz54 minutes ago