HEC announces Global Korea Scholarships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Global Korea Scholarships for Pakistan/AJK students to get admission in Master and PhD programmes in Korean Universities.

According to the details, Global Korea Scholarship is designed to provide international students with opportunities to study at higher educational institutions in Korea in pursuit of academic degrees, which will enhance international education exchange and deepen mutual friendship between Korea and Pakistan.

Similarly, the purpose of this program is to provide Pakistani students with opportunities to conduct advanced studies in Master's & PhD programs at higher educational institutions in Korea.

The complete application form should be submitted to this address i.e Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Block 13, st.

29, Diplomatic Enclave 2, G-5/4, Islamabad before 15th March 2024 via courier.

As per instructions, it is the sole responsibility of the student(s) applying for any professional degree (Medical, Engineering, Nursing, Architecture, Law, Veterinary Medicine etc.) to first get confirmed its accreditation from the respective Councils i.e. Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), Pakistan Council for Architects and Town Planners (PCATP), Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC), Pakistan Technology Council etc.

Students can apply directly to scholarship. There shall be no liability on the part of HEC, in any case, it added.

HEC asked the willing students to visit https://tinyurl.com/globalkorea2024 for further details.