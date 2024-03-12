Open Menu

HEC Announces Global Korea Scholarships

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 02:30 PM

HEC announces Global Korea Scholarships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Global Korea Scholarships for Pakistan/AJK students to get admission in Master and PhD programmes in Korean Universities.

According to the details, Global Korea Scholarship is designed to provide international students with opportunities to study at higher educational institutions in Korea in pursuit of academic degrees, which will enhance international education exchange and deepen mutual friendship between Korea and Pakistan.

Similarly, the purpose of this program is to provide Pakistani students with opportunities to conduct advanced studies in Master's & PhD programs at higher educational institutions in Korea.

The complete application form should be submitted to this address i.e Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Block 13, st.

29, Diplomatic Enclave 2, G-5/4, Islamabad before 15th March 2024 via courier.

As per instructions, it is the sole responsibility of the student(s) applying for any professional degree (Medical, Engineering, Nursing, Architecture, Law, Veterinary Medicine etc.) to first get confirmed its accreditation from the respective Councils i.e. Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), Pakistan Council for Architects and Town Planners (PCATP), Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC), Pakistan Technology Council etc.

Students can apply directly to scholarship. There shall be no liability on the part of HEC, in any case, it added.

HEC asked the willing students to visit https://tinyurl.com/globalkorea2024 for further details.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Exchange Education Student Visit Pakistan Engineering Council March HEC Pakistan Medical And Dental Council From

Recent Stories

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

2 hours ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

3 hours ago
 PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

3 hours ago
 I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

6 hours ago
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

15 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

15 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

15 hours ago
 Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

15 hours ago
 Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

15 hours ago
 SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' ..

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan