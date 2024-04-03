Open Menu

HEC Announces Master, PhD Scholarships For Romania

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM

HEC announces Master, PhD scholarships for Romania

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistani/AJ&K nationals for the scholarship offer of the University of Politehnica for the academic year (2024-25), launched by the Romanian Government for Master's and PhD studies in the fields of Engineering and Information Technology.

According to the official sources, Master's studies are offered by the University of Politehnica Bucharest, Romania in programmes including Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Energy Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Telecommunication and Information Technology, Aerospace Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Computer & Information Technology, System Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Applied Engineering Science, Engineering and Management.

As per eligibility criteria, applicants with incomplete degrees on the closing date of application are not allowed to apply.

Applicants for Masters program must have a Bachelors degree (16 years) and be under the age of 35 at the time of application.

Similarly, applicants for PhD/Doctoral program must have a Masters degree MS/MPhil (17/18 years) and be under the age of 40 years at the time of application.

However, all applicants are required to provide a valid HAT test score. HEC reserves the right to change or modify the nomination criteria.

The students are encouraged to apply online at: https://scholarship.hec.gov.pk/ and after registering and filling out your profile, please select " University of Politehnica Scholarship ". Submit online application at the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest web portal at https://apply.upb.ro/?.

The deadline to submit the online application on the HEC portal is 3rd May 2024.

The students are asked to visit the following link https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1CH3kvgv6z7iTZDE0D0VH9Astqi-44rPb for additional instruction and other requirements as prescribed by the University POLITEHNICA Bucharest.

More Stories From Pakistan