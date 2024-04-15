Open Menu

High-level Saudi Delegation Arrives In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2024 | 06:46 PM

The visit is aimed at lending positive impetus to enhanced bilateral cooperation and mutually rewarding economic partnership.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2024) A high-level Saudi delegation, led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived in Islamabad on Monday (today).

The delegation consists of Saudi Minister for Water and Agriculture, Minister for Industry and Mineral Resources, Deputy Minister for Investment, Head of Saudi Special Committee and senior officials from Ministry of Energy and Saudi Fund for General Investments.

The visit takes place essentially to expedite follow up on the understanding reached between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman, during their recent meeting in Makkah to enhance bilateral economic cooperation.

The Saudi delegation is expected to hold meetings with the President, the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister and counterpart Ministers, the Chief of Army Staff and Apex Committee of SIFC.

