High Level Saudi Delegation Led By FM To Visit Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) A high-level Saudi delegation, led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, will visit Pakistan from 15 to 16 April, 2024.
The delegation consists of Saudi Minister of Water and Agriculture Eng Abdul Rahman Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadley, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim AlKhorayef, Deputy Minister of Investment Badr AlBadr, Head of Saudi Special Committee Mohammad Mazyed Al Towaijri, and senior officials from Ministry of Energy and Saudi Fund for General Investments.
The visit takes place essentially to expedite follow up on the understanding reached between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and HRH Mohammad bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during their recent meeting in Makkah Al Mukarramah to enhance bilateral economic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi delegation is expected to hold meetings with the President, the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister and counterpart ministers, COAS, Apex Committee of SIFC.
This visit is aimed at lending positive impetus to enhanced bilateral cooperation and mutually rewarding economic partnership.
