HRMIS To Digitize Data Of BHD’s Employees To Enhance Medical Staff Efficiency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 11:39 PM

Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Tuesday said that the Human Resources Management Information System (HRMIS) would digitize the data of all the employees of the Balochistan Health Department (BHD)

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said that BHD has recently launched a new initiative to enhance the efficiency of its subsidiaries, medical professionals, staff and paramedics.

As part of the ongoing reforms, HRMIS has been launched in the Civil Secretariat, he said.

Abdullah Khan said that HRMIS would digitize the data of all the employees of BHD adding that this could help in evaluating the performance of medical professionals, paramedical staff and other employees.

He said with this program, it will be possible to identify the defects and provide better services and facilities.

He said that District Headquarters Hospitals would monitor the performance of health managers, the objective of the program was to improve the delivery of health services at all levels, especially basic health facilities in remote rural areas.

HRMIS Dashboard is a state-of-the-art information management system designed to integrate and manage human resource data within the BHD, he added.

Abdullah Khan said that it would provide comprehensive insights into workforce and health facilities, providing analysis of departmental staffing, workforce and health facility management and resources.

The dashboard is user-friendly and secure, ensuring data privacy and accuracy, with the help of HRMIS, quick and accurate decisions can be made to improve service delivery and take corrective actions at all levels, he maintained.

